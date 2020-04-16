Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europe COVID-19 cases almost at 1 million, coming weeks "critical" -WHO

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:18 IST
Europe COVID-19 cases almost at 1 million, coming weeks "critical" -WHO

Europe is currently in eye of the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of cases nearing a million, the World Health Organization's (WHO) European regional director said on Thursday. "Case numbers across the region continue to climb. In the past 10 days, the number of cases reported in Europe has nearly doubled to close to 1 million," the WHO's Hans Kluge told reporters in an online briefing.

This meant that about 50% of the global burden of COVID-19 was in Europe, Kluge said. More than 84,000 people in Europe had died in the epidemic, he said. "The storm clouds of this pandemic still hang heavily over the European region," Kluge said. While some countries were entering a period where they may be able to ease restrictions gradually, "there is no fast track back to normal".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Imran Khan chides Pak's top health advisor for not taking SC hearing on COVID-19 seriously

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has chided his advisor on health for his irresponsible attitude and failing to brief the Supreme Court on the efforts of his government to contain the disease, as the number of coronavirus cases in the cou...

Department interventions ensuring required availability of fertilizers to farmers

To deal with the turbulent situation arising out of COVID-19 Pandemic outbreak Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri D V Sadananda Gowda, Mos Shri Mansukh Mandaviya and Secretary Department of Fertilizers Shri Chhabilendra Raul...

UK set to extend lockdown as COVID-19 deaths continue to rise

The UK government is preparing to formally extend the initial three-week strict social distancing measures imposed last month to try and curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic as the countrys death toll from COVID-19 crosses 12,8...

Anupam Kher condemns attack on medical team in Moradabad

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Thursday condemned the Moradabad stone-pelting incident in which a medical team was injured. The 65-year-old actor took to Twitter to condemn the incident and also called out some peoples silence over the matter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020