DRDO shifts PPE testing facility to INMAS Delhi to overcome time delays
Updated: 16-04-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:13 IST
To overcome the time delays and swift delivery of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and masks, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has shifted the testing facility from Defence Research Development Establishment (DRDE), Gwalior to Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), Delhi. The INMAS is another premier Life Science Laboratory of DRDO. The facility at INMAS is fully operational for testing and evaluation of bodysuits and masks. More than 10 batches of these items have already been tested at the laboratory.
The DRDE, Gwalior which has been at the forefront in fighting COVID-19, has now been tasked to confirm the label claims of masks and bodysuits received by HLL Lifecare Limited from foreign countries before it is distributed to various agencies.
