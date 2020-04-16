Founder of easyJet calls for CEO and chairman to go

The founder and biggest shareholder of easyJet said he would call for the removal of the low-cost airline's chief executive and chairman in an escalation of his long-simmering row with management.

Stelios Haji-Ioannou said he would call at a forthcoming meeting for the removal of CEO Johan Lundgren for sending money to Airbus for planes while running an "aircraft parking lot" and the chairman, John Barton, for failing to investigate easyJet's deal with Airbus.

He said in a statement that if he succeeded he would expect the rest of the directors to appoint the COO to run the company.

