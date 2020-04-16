Noida: 12 new COVID-19 cases; total climbs to 92

Twelve more coronavirus patients were detected across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district to 92, officials said. The latest batch of positive cases includes a three-year-old child who got infected from his parents, who are already under treatment for COVID-19, and a 26-year-old nurse working at a quarantine facility, the officials said.

"One hundred and fifty test reports have been received here in the last 24 hours. Of them, have tested negative while others were found COVID-19 positive," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. Of the 12 positive cases, 11 were tested in a government lab, while one in a private lab, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

