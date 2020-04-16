Singapore reports 728 new virus cases in biggest daily jump, total 4,427

Singapore's health ministry confirmed 728 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the tally to 4,427 in the city-state.

It said 654 of the new cases were linked to migrant workers' dormitories. The latest count of new infections was much higher than the previous daily record of 447 reported on Wednesday.

