Air traffic in Latin America falls 91% due to the coronavirus outbreak

Air traffic in Latin America in April has fallen 91% compared to a year earlier due to the coronavirus outbreak that fully grounded two of the region's largest airlines and canceled almost all other flights, industry group ALTA said on Thursday.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, the CEO of ALTA, which lobbies on behalf of airlines in Latin America, told reporters that they are seeking government aid in the form of loans, not grants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.