U.S. coronavirus deaths march higher to over 32,000 - Reuters tally

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 00:10 IST
U.S. coronavirus deaths rose above 32,000 on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, as President Donald Trump prepares to announce guidelines for reopening the economy. The United States is the world's worst-affected country with fatalities doubling in just a week and setting a record single-day increase for two days in a row.

U.S. deaths rose by 1,200 on Thursday with many states yet to report. Deaths rose by a record 2,507 on Wednesday. Seven Northeastern states on Thursday extended a shutdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak until May 15, even as Trump prepared to detail his plan to end the lockdown in the least-affected states as early as May 1.

The U.S. shutdown has crushed the nation's economy to levels not seen since the Great Depression nearly a century ago as more than 20 million Americans have sought unemployment benefits amid shuttered stores and restaurants. U.S. cases were nearing 650,000 on Thursday and rose by 30,000 on Wednesday, the biggest increase in five days, according to the Reuters tally.

(Writing by Lisa Shumaker; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

