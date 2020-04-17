FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Reported cases of the coronavirus crossed 2.07 million globally and 138,482 people have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 1400 GMT on Thursday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. AMERICAS * Seven Northeastern states extended a shutdown until May 15 to contain the pandemic, even as President Donald Trump prepared to unveil recommendations to begin easing the lockdown in the least-affected U.S. states. * Canada's border restrictions with the U.S. will remain in place "for a significant time" as the two nations fight the outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. * U.S. defense secretary said he believed China's leaders have been misleading and opaque about the outbreak and does not trust that they are being truthful even now. * Hundreds of thousands of children could die this year due to the global economic downturn sparked by the pandemic and tens of millions more could fall into extreme poverty, the United Nations warned. * Mexico's president said the country was looking to return to normal beginning June 1, with schools and businesses reopening provided people comply with anti-coronavirus health measures until then. EUROPE * Europe is in eye of the storm, with the number of cases nearing a million, and should move with extreme caution when considering easing lockdowns, the WHO's regional director said. * Britain extended its nationwide lockdown as stand-in leader Dominic Raab ordered Britons to stay at home for at least another three weeks. * Luxury carmaker Ferrari has begun making parts to convert snorkel masks into respirators for treating patients with coronavirus and protecting medical workers. * Britain's economy looks set for a widely feared record contraction after figures showed retail spending plunged by more than a quarter and one in four firms stopped trading temporarily. * Ireland has contained and effectively suppressed the first wave of the outbreak in the population at large but not in nursing homes where its spread remains a concern, the country's chief medical officer said. ASIA-PACIFIC * China reported fewer imported cases on Thursday, but said locally transmitted infections rose, with the capital Beijing seeing new local cases for the first time in more than three weeks. * Japan's prime minister expanded a state of emergency to include the entire country and said the government was considering cash payouts for all. * India charged a Muslim leader with culpable homicide not amounting to murder for holding a gathering last month that authorities say led to a big jump in infections. * Indonesia expects the number of cases to peak between May and June with around 95,000 infections, a government adviser said. * Australia will retain curbs on public movement for at least four more weeks, its prime minister said, dashing speculation the sustained low growth in new cases could spur a quicker return to normal. * Singapore's health ministry confirmed 728 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, a new daily record, taking the total in the city-state to 4,427. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Coronavirus outbreaks across the Middle East threaten to shatter the lives of millions of already destitute people in conflict zones, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said. * Coronavirus cases in Africa could shoot up from thousands now to 10 million within three to six months according to very provisional modelling, a regional World Health Organization (WHO) official said. * Six Gulf Arab states approved Kuwait's proposal for a common network for food supply safety. * Israel's military said it has begun converting common home-use respirators into ventilators capable of providing potentially life-saving breathing support for COVID-19 patients. ECONOMIC FALLOUT * World stock markets seesawed while bond yields retreated as dire U.S. jobless data underscored a deepening downturn and tamped down investor hopes a listless economy would soon be back on its feet. * Hedge fund Elliott Management said global stocks could ultimately lose half of their value from February's high, according to a letter sent to clients. * The United States opposes creation of liquidity through issuance of the IMF's Special Drawing Rights as part of the response to the pandemic, U.S. treasury secretary said. * ConocoPhillips said it would slash spending and cut U.S. oil output by about 30% of this year's target, the largest cut so far by a major shale producer to deal with an unprecedented drop in oil demand. * Louis Vuitton owner LVMH posted a 17% drop in comparable sales in the first quarter due to the pandemic, as government-imposed lockdowns forced it to close stores and production sites in key markets.

(Compiled by Milla Nissi and Devika Syamnath; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

