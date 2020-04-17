One COVID-19 patient dies in Jodhpur, 38 more cases reported in Rajasthan

A 56-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Jodhpur on Thursday night, while 38 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. The 56-year-old male COVID-19 patient, was a resident of Mandore road, Khetanadi in Jodhpur, and was also suffering from acute cardiac disease.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 1,169, as per the Rajasthan Health Department. The Rajasthan Health Department has said that 18 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jodhpur, six in Tonk, five in Jaipur, four in Kota, two in Nagaur and one each in Jhunjhunu and Jhalawar.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country are 13,387, including 11,201 active cases of the virus. So far, 1,748 patients have either been cured or discharged while 437 deaths have been recorded in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

