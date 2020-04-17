Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRC earmarks $10 million to support ADB in assisting DMCs to fight COVID-19

The funds will provide support to a broad range of operations, including not only the purchase of medical supplies and equipment but also health sector reforms and development, as well as capacity building, training, and knowledge sharing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:10 IST
PRC earmarks $10 million to support ADB in assisting DMCs to fight COVID-19
“As ADB continues to formulate a quick and flexible set of financing commitments to its DMCs, this funding support from the PRC government will further help countries in implementing their pandemic responses,” said Director General of ADB’s Sustainable Development and Climate Change Department Woochong Um. Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)

The Government of the People's Republic China (PRC) has earmarked a total amount of $10 million in its Poverty Reduction and Regional Cooperation Fund to support the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in assisting its developing member countries (DMCs) to address their novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) challenges.

The funds will provide support to a broad range of operations, including not only the purchase of medical supplies and equipment but also health sector reforms and development, as well as capacity building, training, and knowledge sharing.

"As ADB continues to formulate a quick and flexible set of financing commitments to its DMCs, this funding support from the PRC government will further help countries in implementing their pandemic responses," said Director General of ADB's Sustainable Development and Climate Change Department Woochong Um. "It will also help promote better coordination regionally to prevent and respond to disease outbreaks."

Some $8 million was added to the $2 million approved by the PRC government on 8 April to help in the procurement of needed medical supplies as well as in capacity building for medical staff in DMCs, and development and dissemination of regionwide risk communication materials to address public fears over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Team Ineos will pull out of Tour de France if not safe, says Brailsford

Team Ineos boss Dave Brailsford says he will pull his riders out of the rescheduled Tour de France if he feels precautions against the coronavirus are not sufficient. Organisers on Wednesday announced that the tour would be raced from Augus...

11 people hiding in truck headed for Kashmir booked, quarantined

Eleven people hiding in a truck headed for Kashmir were intercepted in the Union territorys Ramban district and booked for violating lockdown norms, officials here said on Friday. All of them were placed under administrative quarantine af...

Ghostly goings-on: Malaysian phantom on lockdown patrol

A ghostly figure with wild hair and a flowing beard is haunting a small Malaysian community in a bid to ensure superstitious residents stay home during the countrys coronavirus lockdown. It is not a genuine spirit but local man Muhammad Ura...

Doctor stranded in India lockdown flies back to work at UK hospital

An Indian-origin doctor who had been stranded in Delhi amid Indias ongoing coronavirus lockdown on Friday expressed his relief at being back at work at his hospital in Suffolk, eastern England. Dr Sushil Misra, a consultant in acute medicin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020