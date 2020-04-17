Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Endurance event organisers to be given guidelines on outbreak prevention

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:57 IST
Athletics-Endurance event organisers to be given guidelines on outbreak prevention

Organisers of marathons and other endurance events involving mass participation are to be provided with detailed guidelines on how to deal with the threat of contagious diseases, the governing body of athletics said on Friday. World Athletics said in a statement that it was setting up a medical task force with representatives from the governing bodies of cycling, skiing, rowing and triathlon to draw up the guidelines.

The International Institute for Race Medicine (IIRM), which promotes the health and safety of athletes at mass participation events, will also be involved. Although COVID-19 was the main reason for setting up the task force, World Athletics said that other diseases were also a worry.

"Many event organisers have also had to deal with Norovirus and other contagious diseases during the staging of events and this task force will help create guidelines to help reduce the risk of infection," said World Athletics director of health and science Stephane Bermon. Among other things, the task force will provide organisers with a risk assessment tool dedicated to determining "the outbreak risk, mitigation plans, and suggestions of contingency plans."

In addition, organisers and sports federations would be advised on how to plan a return to normal activities in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak "or similar future situations". It would also collect and analyse date to determine if COVID-19 survivors "have increased risk of developing illness or injury when participating in endurance events." (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Aviation sector to take 6-24 months to recover from COVID-19 blow: Survey

The aviation industry may take between six months to two years to recover from the severe blow dealt by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey carried out by global consultancy ICF. The survey, conducted among senior and mid-leve...

Patients inconvenienced as several city hosps cease ops for sanitisation after COVID-19 deaths

With several hospitals in the city and neighbouring Howrah district ceasing operations after patients admitted there died due to Covid-19, people here have been largely inconvenienced, some having to do without treatment for their ailments ...

Coronavirus infects Indore's image amid rising cases, deaths

Despite being under a strict curfew since late March and enjoying the status of Indias cleanest city, Indore has acquired the dubious distinction of recording a very high coronavirus mortality rate. Till Friday morning, the city had clocked...

14 Jamaat meet participants arrested after completion of their quarantine term: SP

As many as 14 Tablighi Jamaat meet participants, including 11 Bangladeshis, were arrested after the completion of their quarantine period on Friday. The Jamaatis were arrested after the completion of their quarantine period and sent to a te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020