35-year-old man succumbs to COVID-19 in Patna
A 35-year-old man, who had tested positive for COVID-19, lost his life at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here today.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 17-04-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 17:07 IST
A 35-year-old man, who had tested positive for COVID-19, lost his life at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here today. "He had a history of tuberculosis and had a fever at the time he was admitted to the hospital," an AIIMS Patna official said.
The death toll due to coronavirus in Bihar has now risen to two. With an increase of 1,007 cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has gone up to 13,387. As many as 23 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
Out of the total count, 11,201 are active, while 1,749 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. 437 deaths have been reported till Friday morning. (ANI)
