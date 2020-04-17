Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss warn against coronavirus complacency as restrictions set to ease

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:07 IST
Swiss warn against coronavirus complacency as restrictions set to ease

Switzerland's government on Friday urged residents against complacency, saying they must keep their guard up even as the country's new coronavirus infection rate slows and lawmakers start relaxing restrictions to stem the disease's spread. Daniel Koch, who has led the government's response at the public health ministry, said Switzerland still faced the risk of rising infections and deaths, while restrictions like keeping social distancing had to maintained.

"We're a long way from being out of the danger zone. There's a very big danger that more people become infected and that we will have additional, difficult cases," Koch told a press conference. "This is a dangerous disease, not just for people in the risk groups." Switzerland on Thursday said it would let hairdressers, beauty salons and some other businesses re-open from April 27, followed by shops and schools next month.

The official Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 1,059 people, the country's public health agency said on Friday, rising from 1,017 on Thursday. Positive tests increased to more than 27,000, with a daily rise of 346 significantly down from the peak of nearly 1,300 per day at the end of March. Some 300 are still on ventilators.

"The rise is flattening," Koch said. "It has not risen as steeply as feared or predicted, thank God." Still, the exit from the shutdown has been criticised by some business groups who said it was too slow.

An association of Swiss restaurants, Gastro Suisse, has criticized the government's decision not to give its members clear guidance to re-opening, saying that left them mired in uncertainty. Koch said the government was assessing concerns, adding the restaurant sector faced problems like keeping the minimum distance between guests and tracing potential infections.

"We have to see where we can operate restaurants without any danger, where guests and personnel are protected," he said. The hotel and restaurant industry has been particularly battered by the coronavirus outbreak, with three quarters of its workers applying for short time working compensation at present as their workplaces have been shuttered.

Currently nearly 167,000 companies have applied for the scheme, where the government covers a share of the wages for furloughed workers. That applies to up to 1.76 million employees, or around a third of the Swiss workforce, though not all of them are currently on short-work hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

846 cases of COVID-19 reported in Uttar Pradesh till now

846 cases of coronavirus have been reported in 49 districts of Uttar Pradesh so far.Principal Secretary Health Uttar Pradesh Amit Mohan Prasad said, 846 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 49 districts of Uttar Pradesh including 74 cure...

Take action against anyone hampering last rites of COVID-19 patients: HC to authorities

The Meghalaya High Court has directed authorities to take legal action against anyone obstructing the cremation or burial of COVID-19 victims in the state. The direction came after a 69-year-old doctor, the first coronavirus fatality in Meg...

Revenue deptt asks officers to donate one day's salary every month till March 2021 to PM-CARES Fund

The revenue department has asked its officers to donate one days salary every month for full fiscal year till March 2021 to PM-CARES Fund to assist the government in its battle against COVID-19. It has been decided to appeal to all officers...

L'Oreal donates 60,000 litres of hand sanitizers to aid coronavirus fight

Personal care firm&#160;LOreal on Thursday announced that it will donate over 60,000 litres of alcohol-based hand sanitiser to contribute towards the nations fight against the coronavirus pandemic. LOral Indias operations team will donate h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020