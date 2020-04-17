Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flower emoji replaces bouquet as Russian couple wed over live stream

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-04-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:31 IST
Flower emoji replaces bouquet as Russian couple wed over live stream

There were no hugs and kisses with friends and family when Gerda Baranovskaya and Pavel Tyun married in a Moscow registry office, but dozens of guests plied the happy couple with congratulation messages and heart emojis on a wedding Instagram live feed.

"In the first place we wanted to cheer ourselves up, and so it happened that we cheered up all our friends and people around. This is a great result," said 24-year-old Baranovskaya, who works in marketing. Moscow, like many places around the world, has introduced lockdown measures to prevent gatherings of people during the coronavirus epidemic, causing weddings and other celebrations to be canceled. But Baranovskaya and Tyun, 25, preferred not to delay tying the knot, even though guests could not attend.

Only the bride and groom are permitted to be present at wedding ceremonies at Moscow's civil registry offices while efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus are continuing. Baranovskaya and Tyun said the upside of getting married the way they did, without guests to entertain and premises to decorate, meant that their total spending came to just 650 roubles (barely $9) - about half for the standard registry office certificate and the rest for taxi fares.

After the online ceremony on April 1, Baranovskaya and Tyun held an hours-long wedding reception via a Zoom video-conference with all the usual toasts and even the traditional tossing of the bouquet, with the first person to 'like' the bride's flower emoji message in an online chat deemed the lucky winner. The guests, some wearing evening dresses and makeup, others taking part in pyjamas from the comfort of their beds, made toasts with the traditional Russian cry of "gorko", which translates as "bitter", a signal for the newlyweds to kiss.

Wedding games were also held, with toilet rolls, hand sanitizer and packs of buckwheat, a foodstuff Russians are known to stockpile during hard times, among the selection of prizes for winners. "This is nothing in comparison with what people spend on weddings, some even take out loans," said Tyun, an events organizer.

Tyun and Baranovskaya, who are now spending their honeymoon in self-isolation, said social media streams were a way to document the wedding day. "I think when we watch it in five years' time, the emotions will be out of this world, possibly much stronger than from a traditional wedding album from a real ceremony," Tyun said.

($1 = 73.8594 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Korean crime thriller 'Time To Hunt' sets to release on Netflix after a long dispute

Korean crime thriller, Time To Hunt which was recently not allowed from making its debut on Netflix after a last-minute court hearing, will now be heading onto the OTT platform after the dispute was resolved.The movie was originally schedul...

ANALYSIS-'Fasten your seatbelt': Investors brace for Europe Inc. results amid coronavirus

Investors will be hunting for companies that can rein in costs, preserve cash and avoid amassing big inventories during the coronavirus crisis as Europe Inc. prepares to report the steepest profit fall since the 2008 global financial meltdo...

846 cases of COVID-19 reported in Uttar Pradesh till now

846 cases of coronavirus have been reported in 49 districts of Uttar Pradesh so far.Principal Secretary Health Uttar Pradesh Amit Mohan Prasad said, 846 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 49 districts of Uttar Pradesh including 74 cure...

Take action against anyone hampering last rites of COVID-19 patients: HC to authorities

The Meghalaya High Court has directed authorities to take legal action against anyone obstructing the cremation or burial of COVID-19 victims in the state. The direction came after a 69-year-old doctor, the first coronavirus fatality in Meg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020