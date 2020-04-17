Left Menu
Private eye hospital to provide mobile check-up vans during lockdown

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-04-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:48 IST
A private eye hospital on Friday said it will provide emergency services during the lockdown period through mobile vans, which would be placed at a few police stations in Bidhannagar area. Doctors and nurses would be avaiable at such check-up vans to examine the patients, said Abhijit Das, a senior official of Susrut Eye Foundation and Research Centre.

"In case the doctors feel the condition of a patient is serious, the person will be brought to the hospital and necessary treatment will be administered," Das said. The project, which will be extended to other areas later, has been undertaken to help people who are unable to reach the hospital, owing to the curbs to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

