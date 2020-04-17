Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rolling Stones added to all-star lineup for Saturday's global coronavirus concert

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:12 IST
Rolling Stones added to all-star lineup for Saturday's global coronavirus concert

The Rolling Stones will join a star-studded global television broadcast on Saturday to honor healthcare workers on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the band announced on Friday. The two-hour "One World: Together at Home" event, a combination of music, comedy, and stories from doctors, nurses and grocery workers, will be broadcast across multiple North American and international television networks.

"We are honored to be invited to be part of the 'One World: Together at Home' broadcast - from our homes in isolation," the group said in a statement released by Global Citizen, the nonprofit group that spearheaded the event with the World Health Organization (WHO). The Stones join a lineup that includes Celine Dion, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Chris Martin, Andrea Bocelli, and Michael Buble.

The television broadcast will be preceded by a six-hour live streaming event with appearances by major sports stars, including British Formula One racing champion Lewis Hamilton, U.S. women's World Cup soccer champion Megan Rapinoe, World Cup ski racer Lindsey Vonn and dozens of other singers, actors and social media influencers. Participants will appear remotely due to social distancing and shutdowns aimed at curtailing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

While the special is not billed as a public fundraiser, it is also aimed at encouraging philanthropists and companies to contribute to the WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Lady Gaga said last week that more than $35 million had been raised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Four dead in Chad after jet bomb 'accidentally' hits army chief's house

A bomb accidentally dropped from a Chadian jet onto the home of a senior army officer Friday, killing four people and wounding two near NDjamena, a prosecutor and an air force officer told AFP. The blast destroyed the home of Mahamat Sale...

Gilead's shares rise on report of experimental drug's promise in COVID-19

Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc rose 8 on Friday after a report that patients with COVID-19 treated with the companys experimental drug, remdesivir, in a clinical trial showed rapid recovery in fever and respiratory symptoms. There are curren...

'Delhi police chief approves Rs 1 L grant for his men catching corona-infection while discharging duty'

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava has approved a grant of Rs one lakh to any officer who catches coronavirus infection during discharge of his official duty and tests positive for the disease, officials said on Friday. Shrivastava...

COVID-19: India Post delivering life-saving drugs in remote areas, pensions at doorstep

By Sahil Pandey Amid the challenges posed by coronavirus , India Post is making efforts to provide relief to people by delivering life-saving drugs to patients living in remote areas and providing pension and social security benefits thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020