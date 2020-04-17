Tezpur Medical College and Hospital gets ICMR nod for COVID-19 testing

Tezpur Medical College and Hospital gets ICMR nod for COVID-19 testingPTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-04-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 23:55 IST
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved Assam's Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) as an accreditated laboratory for the testing of samples for COVID-19, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday. "Glad to share that ICMR, Delhi has approved facility at Tezpur Medical College as an accredited laboratory for testing of COVID-19," he tweeted.
The state now has six testing labs and on the first day itself, TMCH conducted successful testing, Sarma said. "This further bolsters our preparedness and testing capabilities," he added.
The other five laboratories are at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Silchar Medical College and Hospital, Barpeta Medical College and Hospital, and Regional Medical Research Centre at Lahowal in Dibrugarh..
