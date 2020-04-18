Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia will suspend grain exports for 6 weeks if its quota runs out in mid-May

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-04-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 00:07 IST
Russia will suspend grain exports for 6 weeks if its quota runs out in mid-May

Russia, the world's biggest wheat exporter, will suspend grain exports until July 1 once its export quota is exhausted, which is currently expected to happen in mid-May, its deputy agriculture minister Oksana Lut said on Friday.

Russia last fully banned wheat exports in 2010 when drought hit its harvest, rocking global markets. Turkey, Egypt, and Bangladesh are the largest buyers of Russian wheat. "The quota was introduced for the period from April 1 to June 30, 2020. After it is depleted, the supplies outside the (Russia-led) Eurasian Economic Union will be stopped for this period," Lut said.

"Based on the pace of the quota filling, it is expected that exports will be suspended in mid-May." There are no plans to increase the second-quarter quota, and the agriculture ministry could keep the grain export quota mechanism in the new 2020/21 marketing season, which starts on July 1, Lut said.

To conserve supplies for the domestic market during the coronavirus outbreak, Russia, along with several neighboring countries which are large wheat exporters via the Black Sea, limited grain exports earlier in April. These moves led to a lower than usual number of suppliers at a tender by Egypt's state grain buyer on Thursday, as some traders did not submit offers due to fears over potential export bans in the Black Sea region.

"Mid-May is now increasingly seen as the time the quota will be used up because of the rapid pace of Russian exports. There is perceptible caution about selling Russian wheat in international markets beyond this date," a European trader said. If the Russian quota is depleted in mid-May and exports are suspended, it could hit Egypt's latest purchases of Russian wheat, Cairo-based traders said.

"This may very well hurt the latest vessels that Egypt booked," one of them said. Egypt, the world's largest wheat buyer, booked 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in its tenders this week in an effort to beef up its strategic reserves amid the coronavirus.

The shipment of the three supplies is due on May 15-25, May 21-June 5 and May 26-June 5. If Russia's grain exports are suspended, there will be no exceptions for certain companies, Lut said. "The mechanism was developed without dividing the permitted amount of exports among market participants."

Russia set the quota for grain exports at 7 million tonnes for the April to June period. Although the amount is roughly in line with what the country was expected to ship in that period, Russia's online calculator shows http://mcx.ru/ministry/departments/departament-ekonomiki-investitsiy-i-regulirovaniya-rynkov/industry-information/info-netarifnaya-kvota-na-zernovye-kultury that as of Friday only 4.2 million tonnes of grain remained available for export from the quota.

The Russia-led Eurasian Economic customs union, which includes Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan, is exempt from the quota, Lut said, adding that Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan had already requested Russian grain for purchase. There is still a chance that Russia's grain exports will slow down and the quota will run out later than in mid-May, Andrey Sizov, at SovEcon consultancy, said. "We expect a sharp decrease in the pace of exports," he said.

Russian farmers have been selling grain to exporters more actively in recent weeks as global prices rose on Russia's decision to limit exports and other factors, Lut said. However, this process will soon slow as exporters are already taking into account the risk of missing out on what remains of the export quota, she added.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Global coronavirus death toll hits 150,000 - Reuters tally

The number of deaths worldwide linked to the novel coronavirus reached 150,000 on Friday, according to a Reuters tally.The first death came in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Jan. 9. It took 83 days for the first 50,000 deaths to be re...

COVID-19 cases rise to 1,707 in Delhi; new areas declared containment zones

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 1,707 on Friday, with 67 fresh cases and four deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. With four more fatalities reported, the death tol...

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains on Boeing news, Trump's reopening plan

U.S. stocks rose on Friday, helped by a surge in Boeing shares, President Donald Trumps plan to reopen the economy and hopes of a potential drug by Gilead to treat COVID-19.Shares of the U.S. planemaker soared on plans to restart commercial...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally as investors take heart on U.S. economic reopening plan

Global stocks rallied on Friday on President Donald Trumps plans to revive the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy and hopes of a potential drug to treat COVID-19, while the dollar fell amid investors growing risk-on sentiment. The bulls charged a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020