Virus: Pharmacists to maintain sales record, inform Pune cops

Pharmacists in Pune city will haveto maintain a record of sales and inform the control room sothat suspect coronavirus cases can be found out, said JointCommissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve on Saturday

He said several people were buying medicines withoutprescriptions from doctors and a record of those who have beendoing so for coronavirus symptoms will help authorities combatthe outbreak better, he said

"Pharmacists will have to maintain sales records andinform the police control room daily," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.