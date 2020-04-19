One more tests positive for COVID-19 in UP's Shamli; number rises to 17

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, raising the tally in the district to 17, officials said on Sunday. Reports of 65 persons were received from a medical college in Meerut on Saturday, District Magistrate, Shamli, Jasjit Kaur said.

One among them has tested positive for COVID-19, while the reports of the rest 64 came negative, she said. The positive case had come in contact with a Tablighi Jamaat member in Nanupura locality, Kaur said, adding he has been shifted to a hospital in Jhinjhaha.

