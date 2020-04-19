Left Menu
Development News Edition

Excessive consumption of alcohol during lockdown can weaken immune system

As the COVID-19 lockdown has most people staying indoors, many booze lovers are planning to spend the days with their favourite alcohol.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 11:36 IST
Excessive consumption of alcohol during lockdown can weaken immune system
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

As the COVID-19 lockdown has most people staying indoors, many booze lovers are planning to spend the days with their favourite alcohol. But a recent study suggests that consuming excessive alcohol is not healthy for the immune system especially at a time when a global pandemic without any cure or vaccine is spreading across the globe.

"People drink because it mellows them," Fox News quoted Dr Shannon Sovndal, an ER doctor and author of 'Fragile' as saying. "Well, alcohol has a similar effect on the immune system, making it slow and lethargic," he added. As he explained the effect of alcohol consumption has in our body, he added that having one drink a day, light drinking, will likely only have a minimal effect. On the other hand, he added that heavier drinking can "dampen" all of your body's systems, including the immune system.

A report by Fox News earlier said that the immune system may see a brief boost about 20 minutes after "peak intoxication." However, 2 to 5 hours after getting drunk, that boost fades and the immune system significantly slows down. Researchers have also noticed that a reduction in the white blood cells, which are important to immunity, along with an increase in proteins that reduce the immune system's effectiveness.Excessive drinking makes it harder for the body to resist disease, according to The Mayo Clinic's findings.

The Clinic also suggests that drinking heavily can have high chances to be prone to developing pneumonia, which is now a common illness developed among the people who suffer from severe symptoms due to COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

43 out of 851 samples test positive for coronavirus at Lucknow's King George's Medical University

As many as 43 samples have tested positive for coronavirus, out of the 851 samples which were tested on Saturday, according to King Georges Medical University, Lucknow.According to information available on the website of the Ministry of Hea...

Cost accountants' institute seeks costing guidelines for healthcare sector

The cost accountants institute has sought costing guidelines for the healthcare sector as well as bringing hospitals in the non-corporate sector under mandatory costing framework. Currently, maintenance of cost records and cost audit requir...

India says no decision yet on easing or lifting flight restrictions

India has not yet taken a decision on when to lift or ease restrictions on domestic and international flights and urged airlines to take travel bookings only after a final decision is made, a government minister said. The government announc...

Haridwar and Nainital classified as COVID-19 'red zones'

After Dehradun, the state government has classified Haridwar and Nainital districts as COVID-19 red zones. 80 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in the state are reported from Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital. Keeping this in mind, all thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020