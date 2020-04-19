UK minister says no decision on reopening schools has been taken

British education minister Gavin Williamson said on Sunday that no decision had been taken on when to reopen schools, as the coronavirus lockdown enters a fourth week.

"I can reassure schools and parents that they will only reopen when the scientific advice indicates it is the right time to do so," Williamson said on Twitter.

