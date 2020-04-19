Malaysia reports 84 new coronavirus cases; one new death

Malaysia reports 84 new coronavirus cases; one new deathReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 19-04-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 14:42 IST
Malaysian health officials reported 84 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the country's total to 5,389.
The health ministry also reported 1 new death, bringing total fatalities to 89.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Malaysian