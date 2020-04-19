Left Menu
228 more COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, state tally reaches 1,604

228 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Gujarat, taking the number of coronavirus positive cases in the state to 1,604 on Sunday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 19-04-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 15:16 IST
Jayanti Ravi, state Principal Secretary (Health) [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

228 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Gujarat, taking the number of coronavirus positive cases in the state to 1,604 on Sunday. "Out of the total new cases, 140 were reported from Ahmedabad. The tally of this district has reached 1,002. Besides, 67 were reported from Surat. Vadodara recorded 8 new cases, five from Rajkot, Banaskantha and Bhavnagar recorded two cases each and in Botad, Chhota Udepur and Mehsana- one each," said Jayanti Ravi, state Principal Secretary (Health).

"A total of nine patients are on ventilator support, while the condition of others is stable," she added. A total of 28,212 blood samples have been tested so far for the virus, she added.

