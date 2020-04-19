Left Menu
Development News Edition

Keep record of sale of medicines in lockdown: Pharmacists told

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 19:34 IST
Keep record of sale of medicines in lockdown: Pharmacists told

The Maharashtra government has asked the pharmacists in the state to maintain a record of all the medicines sold during the lockdown, especially the ones used in treatment of fever and cough, to know if people are over purchasing out of panic, an official said on Sunday. An official of the state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that the government had issued a circular about it in March itself, but some district collectors once again issued fresh orders to this effect recently.

"The state government received several complaints of panic buying from Pune after the announcement of national lockdown (in March). Therefore, it had issued the circular asking the pharmacists to maintain a record of the sale of medicines used in the treatment of fever, cough, cold and similar ailments," the official said. "The order is applicable to all the pharmacists in the state. The government has also asked them to report if any suspicious person is found buying more medicines. It would help us in tracking down such people who could be silent carriers of COVID-19 or are asymptomatic," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Small, medium enterprises should act prudently, avoid over-leveraging: SBI chief

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Sunday urged small and medium enterprises to act prudently and avoid over-leveraging during the current situation where there is a lot of uncertainty. Speaking at an event organised by FICCI Lad...

24 quarantined for suspected coronavirus escape from hospital

At least 24 people admitted in a state-run hospital in Maharashtras Palghar district for suspected coronavirus infection escaped from the facility over the last two days, police said on Sunday. A total of 187 persons were quarantined at the...

67 pc of wheat area harvested amid fight against COVID-19

India, the worlds second-largest wheat producer, has so far harvested crop in 67 per cent of the sown area of 310 lakh hectare in the country, taking safety precautions against COVID-19. Amidst the uncertainty prevailing today, the one acti...

Punjab's COVID-19 cases rise to 238

With four positive cases reported in SAS Nagar of Punjab on Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State rises to 238. This includes 16 deaths and 35 persons cured so far in the State, said the Department of Information and Publi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020