Frontline medical personnel to stay in their work headquarters: West Bengal govt

West Bengal Department of Health and Family Welfare has issued an order for all medical personnel who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, stating that they will have to stay in the vicinity of their workplaces and not at their residences.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-04-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 20:57 IST
West Bengal Department of Health and Family Welfare has issued an order for all medical personnel who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, stating that they will have to stay in the vicinity of their workplaces and not at their residences. The order said, "There are reports that some frontline workers, especially from among those posted in the Government hospitals in districts in the vicinity of Kolkata, are commuting to and from their residences on a daily basis. This is not desirable since it puts a daily physical and mental strain on the medical personnel besides also putting them at risk of being exposed to infection of the virus."

"Such daily commuting is all the more unnecessary in the wake of the order dated April 16 specifying that frontline medical workers will be given week-long duties in Government hospitals and taken off-duty for seven days to enable them to rest and recuperate. CMHOs/Heads of medical institutions have been advised to prepare duty rosters based on this seven-day shift system," the order said. It further states, "The administration has already made arrangements for providing suitable boarding and lodging facilities to frontline medical personnel in the vicinity of their workplaces, to preclude the need for any daily commuting. In view of the above, it is hereby ordered that frontline medical personnel in Government Hospitals shall stay in their headquarters and not commute daily from and to their residences." (ANI)

