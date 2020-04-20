Trump says getting close to a deal with Democrats on U.S. coronavirus stimulus

Trump says getting close to a deal with Democrats on U.S. coronavirus stimulusReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2020 04:18 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 04:18 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that Republicans were "close" to getting a deal with Democrats on another legislative package to help alleviate economic damage done by the coronavirus pandemic.
At a White House briefing, the president suggested there could be a resolution by Monday.
