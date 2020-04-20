J-K confirms 4 new corona cases, total count 354

With four more people detected positive for coronavirus on Sunday, the total count of COVID-19 positive cases climbed to 354 in the state, said State Principal Secretary Planning Rohit Kansal. Out of 4 new cases in Kashmir, 3 were reported from Bandipora and 1 from Baramulla.

"4 new COVID-19 positive cases from Kashmir- 3 from Bandipora, 1 from Baramulla. Total positive cases now stand at 354, which include 55 in Jammu and 299 in Kashmir," Kansal tweeted. As per the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, 16,116 people have detected positive for coronavirus in the country, of which, 519 people have succumbed to the infection. (ANI)

