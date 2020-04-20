Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guatemala says 50 deported migrants from U.S. test positive for coronavirus

Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 20-04-2020 07:12 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 07:12 IST
Guatemala says 50 deported migrants from U.S. test positive for coronavirus

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Sunday that a total of 50 migrants deported by the United States to Guatemala have tested positive for coronavirus, including 14 sent to the Central American nation on a Tuesday flight.

Most of the Guatemalan deportees that have tested positive for coronavirus arrived from the United States on a Monday flight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Several Indian-American doctors in the frontline

Lying on a hospital bed in New York, Dr Madhvi Aya could only exchange text messages with her husband and daughter. She was not able to meet them one last time. The 61-year-old woman, who died last week, was afflicted with the coronavirus d...

LAFC roll in eMLS Tournament Special opening weekend

It didnt take long for the eMLS Tournament Special to deliver some drama soccer fans have been missing since MLS began its coronavirus-induced hiatus March 12. LAFC earned two aggregate victories, one each over the Chicago Fire and the cros...

24 people including govt officials tests positive for corona in Andhra's Srikalahasti Temple Town

Out of 24 new corona positive cases reported in Srikalahasti temple town on Sunday, eight are employees of police, municipality and revenue departments. Taking note of the tensed situation prevailing in the town, District Collector held a h...

Guatemala says 50 deported migrants from U.S. test positive for coronavirus

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Sunday that a total of 50 migrants deported by the United States to Guatemala have tested positive for coronavirus, including 14 sent to the Central American nation on a Tuesday flight.Most ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020