Guatemala says 50 deported migrants from U.S. test positive for coronavirus

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Sunday that a total of 50 migrants deported by the United States to Guatemala have tested positive for coronavirus, including 14 sent to the Central American nation on a Tuesday flight.

Most of the Guatemalan deportees that have tested positive for coronavirus arrived from the United States on a Monday flight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.