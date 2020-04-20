Guatemala says 50 deported migrants from U.S. test positive for coronavirus

Guatemala says 50 deported migrants from U.S. test positive for coronavirusReuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 20-04-2020 07:12 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 07:12 IST
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Sunday that a total of 50 migrants deported by the United States to Guatemala have tested positive for coronavirus, including 14 sent to the Central American nation on a Tuesday flight.
Most of the Guatemalan deportees that have tested positive for coronavirus arrived from the United States on a Monday flight.
