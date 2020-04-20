Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain to propose 1.5 trillion euro EU fund to aid coronavirus recovery

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 12:30 IST
Spain to propose 1.5 trillion euro EU fund to aid coronavirus recovery

The Spanish government plans to propose to its EU partners that the bloc create a 1.5 trillion euro ($1.63 trillion) fund to aid recovery in countries worst-hit by the coronavirus crisis, El Pais newspaper reported on Monday, citing an internal document. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez plans to make a formal proposal to his EU colleagues during a summit on Thursday, the newspaper said.

The fund proposed by the Spanish government would be financed by perpetual debt raised by the 27-country European Union and the cash sent to the different countries would count as transfers and not debt, the newspaper said. Officials at the Prime Minister's office were not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.9216 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Eva Mendes says she won’t share photos of kids until they are old enough to give ‘consent’

Actor Eva Mendes says she doesnt like to share photographs of her family partner Ryan Gosling, and two daughters. The 46-year-old actor said she always been clear about where to draw the line when it comes her personal life. During these...

Pregnant woman turned away from Jamshedpur hospital, NCW seeks strict action

The NCW has sought strict action in a case of a pregnant woman losing her unborn child after she was accused of spreading coronavirus and turned away from a hospital in Jamshedpur. According to a media report, pregnant and bleeding, the wom...

Rugby-Australia players agree to 'significant' pay cut - union

Australias professional rugby union players have agreed to take a significant pay cut after weeks of negotiations with governing body Rugby Australia RA, the players union said on Monday. Australias professional players will play a central ...

Coronavirus threatens to trigger new round of global food crisis - China official

The global coronavirus pandemic threatens to cause a huge shock to international food trade and trigger a new food crisis, a top agriculture official in China said on Monday. The comments came as coronavirus outbreaks roiled global agricult...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020