Singapore confirms record jump of 1,426 COVID-19 cases

Singapore's health ministry confirmed on Monday an additional 1,426 cases of COVID-19 infection, a record daily jump that took the city-state's tally to 8,014.

The ministry said the vast majority of the new cases were among migrant workers living in dormitories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.