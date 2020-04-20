Left Menu
Development News Edition

With just a canary for company, Russian artist self-isolates in gallery

Reuters | Zheleznovodsk | Updated: 20-04-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:29 IST
With just a canary for company, Russian artist self-isolates in gallery

When an art gallery in southern Russia closed its doors to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, one artist asked to self-isolate there rather than leave his place of work. Sergei Pronin had only just started work as an administrator at the Pushkin Gallery when the lockdown was imposed.

He was granted permission to stay and now paints, sleeps, cooks and exercises in the company of a sole companion - a canary named Hertz. "I had an idea that it was interesting to work on a series of paintings about the Pushkin Gallery itself," said Pronin, 31, who, since March 28, has spent his days creating art in the venue in Zheleznovodsk, in the Stavropol region.

He has finished painting a view of the gallery and is now working on a piece dedicated to poet Alexander Pushkin, after whom the gallery is named and whose sculpture features as a centrepiece of its main exhibition. "In the near future I want to paint Isadora Duncan dancing on the stage in the Pushkin Gallery," Pronin said, referring to the time the American dancer performed there in the early 1920s.

Pronin, who does daily aerobics and stretching in one of the gallery's several rooms, said he planned to stay there for the duration of the lockdown, which is currently in place in Russia until April 30. Museums and galleries have been among the many venues and businesses to close in an effort to contain the coronavirus, with 47,121 cases and 405 deaths reported in the country.

The domed gallery, which opened in 1902, operated as a military hospital for a brief period during World War Two and now houses paintings by local artists and has a stage for concerts and theatre performances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

With four more deaths due to COVID-19 in Gujarat, toll goes up to 71: Health officials.

With four more deaths due to COVID-19 in Gujarat, toll goes up to 71 Health officials....

UK's Prince Philip breaks retirement silence to thank those fighting COVID-19

Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Britains Queen Elizabeth, made a rare statement on Monday to thank those involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has made few public appearances since he s...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Reported cases of the coronavirus have crossed 2.41 million globally and 165,854 people have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 1000 GMT on Monday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open http...

UK TV host Eamonn Holmes' comments on COVID-19 and 5G 'ill-judged' - regulator

Britains media regulator Ofcom said on Monday comments made by ITV presenter Eamonn Holmes about speculation linking COVID-19 and 5G mobile technology were ill-judged and risked undermining viewers trust in advice from public authorities an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020