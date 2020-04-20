Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel open to bigger EU budget, bonds to finance post-crisis recovery

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:53 IST
Merkel open to bigger EU budget, bonds to finance post-crisis recovery
Representative image Image Credit:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel signalled readiness on Monday to finance economic recovery in Europe from the coronavirus pandemic through a bigger European Union budget and the issuance of joint debt via the European Commission.

Asked if she backed proposals to help fellow EU countries hardest hit by the pandemic such as Italy and Spain via the EU budget and the issuance of EU bonds, Merkel said an EU treaty article already allowed such action and that it was used to finance a European short-time work scheme. "I can imagine such instruments further down the line," Merkel told a news conference, adding: "More generally I would like to say that Germany not only wants to act in solidarity but that it will act in solidarity."

Merkel insisted that this act of solidarity would have to happen within the rules of existing European treaties, but repeated her mantra that Germany's well-being depended on the well-being of its European partners. "Of course it must be kept in mind that all countries, all member states of the European Union got into this situation through no fault on their own. This is a pandemic," Merkel said.

So this crisis was not a result of national failures in fiscal policy or other homegrown decisions, the conservative leader of Europe's biggest and most affluent economy added. Merkel said that the next EU budget would look very different and bigger than that which was discussed before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

She even suggested that Germany was open to amendments to EU treaties if that would expedite measures to restore economies, but she warned that such a process would take too much time. "One can discuss new treaties but this would take two or three years to find solutions," Merkel said.

"We'll need quick answers to address this pandemic and Germany will participate in answers of solidarity that go beyond the 500 billion euros that we already have," she said in reference to the volume of an aid package agreed by European finance ministers earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

96 held in J-K's Kupwara, Baramulla for violating prohibitory orders

Ninety-six people were arrested in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly flouting prohibitory orders imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, police said. 93 people were arrested and 10 vehicles seize...

HC declines to entertain plea to restrain Kejriwal from reporting COVID-19 cases under 'markaz' category

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea to restrain Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his administration from classifying some COVID-19 cases as Tablighi Jamaat or Masjid Markaz, saying a similar issue was before the Su...

17 test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total count 113

The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 100-mark in Bihar on Monday as 17 people tested positive for the disease in Nalanda district, taking the total count of such cases to 113 in the state, a top official said. Principal Secretary, Healt...

Reality Rift win again at BTS: Southeast Asia

Reality Rift posted a victory for the third straight day, topping Geek Fam 2-1 in the BTS Southeast Asia event on Monday. Reality Rift 4-3 rebounded from three straight losses before their winning streak and now is in third place. Geek Fam ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020