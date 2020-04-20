Kuwait to hire an international operator to help evacuate its citizens from some countries

Kuwait will hire an international operator to take part in evacuating Kuwaitis from some countries where Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways can not reach, state news agency KUNA quoted directorate general of civil aviation as saying on Monday.

The cabinet will name and approve this international operator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.