Kuwait to hire an international operator to help evacuate its citizens from some countries

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:41 IST
Kuwait will hire an international operator to take part in evacuating Kuwaitis from some countries where Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways can not reach, state news agency KUNA quoted directorate general of civil aviation as saying on Monday.

The cabinet will name and approve this international operator.

