Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's Erdogan announces four-day lockdown from Thursday

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 21-04-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 00:08 IST
Turkey's Erdogan announces four-day lockdown from Thursday

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that a four-day lockdown would be imposed in 31 cities from Thursday as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Turkey has imposed such measures over the past two weekends. Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said the lockdown would be longer this time due to a national holiday that falls on Thursday, adding that weekend lockdowns could continue "for some time". Over the weekend, the number of confirmed cases in Turkey exceeded any country outside Europe and the United States. Total cases rose to 90,980 on Monday.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 123 people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,140. Koca has said the rate of increase of confirmed cases in the country has slowed, despite an increase in testing numbers in recent weeks. He said a peak would be reached in the number of cases in coming days.

Erdogan said Turkey aimed to bring the outbreak to a level that would allow for a normalization of life after the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday at the end of May, adding that steps could be taken before that. A total of 13,430 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, the minister said, adding that nearly 674,000 tests had been carried since the outbreak began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Valencia announce pay cut to cope with suspension of play

La Liga side Valencia have joined other top Spanish clubs in announcing a pay cut for players and coaches to help ease the financial impact caused by the suspension of play due to the coronavirus pandemic. A statement from the club on Monda...

US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as U.S. producers can't give crude away

Wall Street fell sharply on Monday after U.S. crude futures turned negative for the first time in history, underscoring the chaos the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed on the global economy.The SP energy index tumbled 4 after the front-mon...

Oil price goes negative as demand collapses; stocks dip

Oil prices plunged below zero on Monday as demand for energy collapses amid the coronavirus pandemic and traders dont want to get stuck owning crude with nowhere to store it. Stocks were also slipping on Wall Street in afternoon trading, wi...

4 more test COVID-19 positive in Jharkhand, total rises to 45

Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Monday, taking the number of cases to 45 in the state, a senior health department official said. Principal Secretary Health Nitin Madan Kulkarni said one person each from Ranchi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020