Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina widens coronavirus aid package to $12.9 bln, 2.9% of GDP

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 01:32 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 01:32 IST
Argentina widens coronavirus aid package to $12.9 bln, 2.9% of GDP

Argentina's government said on Monday that it would widen an economic aid package to counter the impact of coronavirus to 850 billion pesos ($12.9 billion), equivalent to around 2.9% of the country's gross domestic product.

The South American country, currently embroiled in tense negotiations with creditors to restructure its foreign debts, has been struggling to claw itself out of recession, which is expected to deepen this year due to the pandemic. "We have decided we need to expand the aid package and make it easier (to access)," production minister Matias Kulfas said, adding the aim was to ensure that "after this pandemic the engine of production is as strong as possible."

Argentina has previously laid out measures to support small business, workers and families, but not given a headline number for the size of the economic package. Neighbors like Chile and Peru have unveiled huge stimulus plans to combat the virus. The country's center-left Peronist President Alberto Fernandez has pledged to prioritize lives over economic growth. His government had already been facing the steep challenging of reviving an economy already in recession for two years.

Argentina's government is also restructuring large swaths of its $323 billion debt burden, including $66.2 billion of foreign debt. It says that it cannot keep up with payments unless it can rev up the economy once more. The grains producer has reported 2,941 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 136 fatalities, though a tough, nationwide quarantine appears to have helped slow the virus' spread.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Jaguars release WR Lee

The Jacksonville Jaguars released wide receiver Marqise Lee on Monday. Lee reportedly is healthy after playing only six games with three receptions for 18 yards in 2019. He missed the 2018 season after tearing multiple ligaments in his left...

Police in Indian-administered Kashmir target journalists for alleged 'fake news'

Police in Indian-administered Kashmir are investigating two journalists for allegedly spreading fake news, authorities said on Monday, as a months-long security crackdown in the Muslim-majority state persists. Kashmir Police Chief Vijay Kum...

'Encouraging signs' as UK daily toll hits two-week low

The British government on Monday said there were encouraging signs that the coronavirus outbreak was easing but warned it was too early to lift the lockdown despite new evidence of the economic toll. Some 16,509 people hospitalised with COV...

Syrian air defences intercept Israeli aerial strikes on Palmyra -state media

Syrian air defences responded to an Israeli aerial attack on the city of Palmyra in eastern Homs province in central Syria and downed several hostile targets, state media said on Monday. A news flash on state media did not give any details ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020