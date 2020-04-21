Japan told IOC it would pay for cost of postponing Olympics -Kyodo citing IOC

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has agreed that his country would shoulder the cost of postponing the Olympics - estimated at around $3 billion - in line with the existing contract, Kyodo news agency said, citing the International Olympic Committee.

Kyodo said the IOC, headquartered in Switzerland, made the disclosure on Monday.

