Hong Kong to extend coronavirus-related restrictions by 14 days

Hong Kong's government will extend social restrictions aimed at tackling the coronavirus for another 14 days, the Chine-ruled city's leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday.

Hong Kong recorded zero new coronavirus cases on Monday for the first time since early March. The city has confirmed 1,025 total cases and four deaths since the outbreak began in January.

Hong Kong banned public gatherings of more than four people for 14 days from March 29 and later extended that restriction until April 23. Game centres, gyms, cinemas and other places of amusement and public entertainment are also closed and foreign arrivals at the airport have been suspended indefinitely. (Writing by Marius Zaharia Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.