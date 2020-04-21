Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan ceases use of rapid testing kits as most results invalid

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-04-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 13:37 IST
Rajasthan ceases use of rapid testing kits as most results invalid

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday stopped using rapid testing kits for coronavirus after they delivered inaccurate results and informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) about the issue. The state's health minister Raghu Sharma said the kits gave only 5.4 per cent accurate results against the expectation of 90 per cent accuracy and therefore the kits were of no benefit.

A committee comprising heads of medicine and microbiology departments at the Sawai Man Singh government hospital here was set up by the government to examine the accuracy of the kits and the committee found that only 5.4 per cent test results were accurate. "As per the advice of the committee, we have stopped testing from the rapid testing kits. We have written to the ICMR about it and their response is awaited," the minister said. He said 168 tests were conducted through rapid testing kits.

The kits were also used for testing of patients who have already been tested positive for coronavirus in PCR based tests and the result was negative in their case too, which, the minister said, raised questions about the credibility of these kits. "If the ICMR's response comes in our favour, the kits could be returned," he said. Rajasthan had started conducting tests through rapid testing kits from Friday in the state's hotspots, starting from Jaipur. The rapid testing kits, through which blood samples are tested, were aimed at speeding up screening and detection of suspected coronavirus patients. It was not a confirmatory test and PCR based test was required for the confirmation of a positive result.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia reports 375 new coronavirus infections, 26 deaths

Indonesia reported 375 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 7,135.Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto reported 26 new coronavirus deaths, taking the total to 616.More than 46,700 peo...

Family from Tripura travels over 3,000 km in ambulance from Chennai to reach home

A family from Gomati district of Tripura, stranded in Chennai due to the ongoing lockdown, has travelled 3,213 km in an ambulance to return home amid the restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Chanchal Majumder along with...

European shares tumble on oil crash, dour earnings

European stocks fell on Tuesday as the double whammy from a historic plunge in U.S. crude to below zero and lacklustre quarterly earnings reports spooked investors about the lasting damage to the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic...

Maha: Cops make lockdown violators perform yoga

In an innovative approach, the Pune rural police on Tuesday punished morning walkers in Baramati who violated the COVID-19 lockdown, by making them perform yoga and pranayam. At least 250 morning walkers, including doctors, were detained fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020