Left Menu
Development News Edition

Driver killed in WHO vehicle carrying virus swabs in Myanmar's Rakhine

Reuters | Naypyitaw | Updated: 21-04-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 14:48 IST
Driver killed in WHO vehicle carrying virus swabs in Myanmar's Rakhine
Representative Image

A World Health Organization vehicle carrying swabs from patients to be tested for coronavirus came under gunfire in Myanmar's western Rakhine state and the driver was killed, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

It did not say who carried out the attack in a region where fighting between the army and Arakan Army insurgents has intensified despite global calls for a ceasefire over the pandemic that killed five and caused 119 infections in Myanmar. The driver, Pyae Sone Win Maung, had died in the state's Minbya township on Monday, the United Nations office in Myanmar said in a Facebook post.

"The WHO colleague was driving a marked UN vehicle from Sittwe to Yangon, transporting COVID19 surveillance samples in support of the Ministry of Health and Sports," it added. Both Myanmar's army and the Arakan Army denied responsibility for the attack and accused each other.

In a statement, the information ministry said the UN-marked car came under gunfire from insurgents while carrying swabs from Rakhine to the biggest city, Yangon. The Arakan Army blamed the military. Government troops and insurgents from the Arakan Army, which wants greater autonomy for Myanmar's western region, have been locked in fierce fighting for more than a year, but clashes have intensified recently.

"Why would the military shoot them?" replied Major General Tun Tun Nyi, a military spokesman, when Reuters asked about the incident by telephone. "They are working for us, for our country. We have the responsibility for that... Everyone who has a brain knows that. If you are a Myanmar citizen, you shouldn't ask that."

Another healthcare worker injured in the attack is being treated in hospital. The driver's father, Htay Win Maung, said his son, aged 28, had worked for the WHO in Sittwe for three years.

"My heart is broken for him," he told Reuters by telephone. "I am trying to calm myself thinking he died in serving his duty at the frontline. He went there in the midst of fighting when many people didn't dare to go." Britain and the United States are among the countries that have called for an end to fighting in Rakhine, not least to help protect vulnerable communities from the pandemic.

The Arakan Army declared a month-long ceasefire for April, along with two ethnic armed groups, citing the pandemic. The army rejected the plea, with a spokesman saying a previous truce declared by the government went unheeded by insurgents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Driver killed in attack on UN vehicle in Myanmar's Rakhine

A Myanmar government health worker was injured and his driver killed when their United Nations-marked vehicle was ambushed as they were carrying COVID-19 test samples in conflict-ridden Rakhine state, the UN said Tuesday. The countrys north...

Malaysia reports 57 new coronavirus cases and 3 new deaths

Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday reported 57 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative total to 5,482 cases as the daily increase in cases remained in double digits for the fifth straight day.Malaysias health ministry also repor...

Singapore extends partial lockdown until June 1 as infections surge

Singapore will extend a partial lockdown until June 1 to curb a sharp rise in coronavirus infections in the city-state, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday. The measures, which include the closures of most workplaces and schools ...

Thailand extends foreigners' visas as coronavirus cases slow

Thailands cabinet approved a second automatic visa extension for foreigners for three more months on Tuesday, in a bid to prevent long queues at immigration centres and stem the spread of the coronavirus.Foreigners whose visas had expired s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020