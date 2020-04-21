Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Spain, asparagus lies unpicked as lockdown shuts out migrant workers

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 15:30 IST
In Spain, asparagus lies unpicked as lockdown shuts out migrant workers

About half of farmer Jaime Urbina's asparagus crop lies unpicked in his fields in central Spain as border closures to curb the coronavirus block Eastern European seasonal labourers.

Right at peak food-harvesting time, farms across the nation have a shortfall of thousands of workers. Asparagus, especially, requires a lot of labour as it is harvested piece-by-piece. "Everyone here in the asparagus sector has this problem - we don't have the manpower," Urbina lamented, standing in a field in Torre del Burgo in Guadalajara province.

In normal circumstances, Urbina exports part of his produce. But with so much of the crop lying unpicked, Spain is in the unprecedented situation of having to import asparagus from Germany to meet domestic demand, he said. Facing one of the world's worst outbreaks of the COVID-19 disease, Spain went into lockdown on March 14, closing borders and confining people to home.

In early April, the government started an initiative to get more workers into the fields, authorizing temporary hiring of tens of thousands of immigrants or jobless people. But many who have applied to pick asparagus do not have the stamina of the foreign seasonal workers who traditionally move from harvest to harvest across Spain, said Urbina.

"Many people have contacted us but we know from experience that although they start with a lot of gusto, they are not accustomed to this kind of work and it exhausts them," he said. Out of 40 or 50 workers interviewed and hired for the lockdown harvest, only around 10 remain, he said.

In a muddy field, labourers bend to cut the green spears with a long curved knife. They place the asparagus in plastic boxes that are collected by tractor. The vegetable is then brought to the warehouse and bundled ready for sale. In the packing shed is Elena Garcia, a self-employed beautician who worked in a hairdresser's until losing her job due to the lockdown.

"I think it's harder working out in the field than here packing. Here the work is tough but I get along fine," she said. (Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Iran extends Zaghari-Ratcliffe's temporary release - lawyer

Irans judiciary has extended British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffes temporary release from jail by another month, her lawyer told state news agency IRNA on Tuesday. In mid-March, Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 40, was temporarily release...

Driver killed in attack on UN vehicle in Myanmar's Rakhine

A Myanmar government health worker was injured and his driver killed when their United Nations-marked vehicle was ambushed as they were carrying COVID-19 test samples in conflict-ridden Rakhine state, the UN said Tuesday. The countrys north...

Malaysia reports 57 new coronavirus cases and 3 new deaths

Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday reported 57 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative total to 5,482 cases as the daily increase in cases remained in double digits for the fifth straight day.Malaysias health ministry also repor...

Singapore extends partial lockdown until June 1 as infections surge

Singapore will extend a partial lockdown until June 1 to curb a sharp rise in coronavirus infections in the city-state, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday. The measures, which include the closures of most workplaces and schools ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020