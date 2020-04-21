Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death of 12-year-old Indian farm worker spurs child labour probe

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 17:40 IST
Death of 12-year-old Indian farm worker spurs child labour probe
child labour (Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia

The death of a 12-year-old Indian farmworker during a 100km trek home following the coronavirus lockdown has sparked a probe into child labor in central India, an official said on Tuesday.

Tens of millions of laborers across India have embarked on long journeys home by foot since the government last month imposed a lockdown, which has since been extended until May 3. Jamlo Madkam died of dehydration and exhaustion on Saturday as she walked from a chili field towards her village in Chattisgarh state, according to state official Hemendra Bhuarya.

"This is a clear case of child labor and we are looking for the contractor who took the girl to work," Bhuarya, who is heading the investigation, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "We are also trying to understand if the parents were given any advance by the contractor and the circumstances under which they sent her to work," said Bhuarya, the sub-divisional magistrate of Bijapur district in Chattisgarh.

The state government had awarded 100,000 rupees ($1,300) compensation to Madkam's parents and would step up measures to monitor and tackle child labor and trafficking, Bhuarya added. The United Nations International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates there are about 10 million workers aged 5-14 in India.

Indian labor laws ban the employment of anyone aged under 15 but children are permitted to support family businesses outside of school hours. This provision is widely exploited by employers and human traffickers, child rights activists say. "This (Madkam's death) should have never happened. She was just a child, not a migrant worker," said independent human rights campaigner Linga Ram Kodopi, who is based in Chattisgarh.

"Every year we see children being taken away to work because there are so few opportunities ... they bring back a sack of chili after four months that the family feeds off for a year." India has reported at least 17,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 500 deaths. The lockdown has left tens of millions of informal workers without cash or food, and fearful that bureaucracy will hinder their access to government assistance.

Many families will instead resort to taking out loans at high-interest rates in order to survive, while others will fall deeper into debt and end up trapped in bonded labour - India's most prevalent form of modern slavery - according to activists. ($1 = 76.8650 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

JK govt for curbing illegal mining activities during lockdown

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday directed officials to take necessary steps to curb the menace of illegal mining during the ongoing lockdown. The directions were passed by Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Mano...

Bottling plants operating at full capacity to meet demand:IndianOil

Chennai, Apr21 PTI IndianOil on Tuesday said all the 12 bottling plants were operating at full capacity including on holidays owing to meet the enhanced demand for cylinders driven by the lockdown in Tamil Nadu. The oil major said it was op...

Moscow unveils Chinese-inspired coronavirus hospital

An 800-bed hospital that was hastily built to treat coronavirus patients has opened outside Russias capital Moscow, city officials said on Tuesday. The clinic, 70 kilometres 40 miles south of Moscow, was inspired by a coronavirus facility i...

Streaming service HBO Max to launch on May 27

ATT Incs WarnerMedia said on Tuesday its streaming service, HBO Max, will launch on May 27, featuring original shows like Love Life, Legendary and new episodes of the popular Looney Tunes Cartoons. The service is expected to reach 75 millio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020