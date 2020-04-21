People insulted kin of Thane doctor who tested positive: IMA

The Thane unit of Indian Medical Association on Tuesday alleged that residents of a complex here humiliated the wife and daughters of a doctor who tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. In a release, the IMA said the residents refused to allow the family of the doctor, who stays in the complex and runs a hospital in Vartak Nagar, to undergo home quarantine despite the flat being a spacious one.

"The residents humiliated the wife and daughters of this leading physician who tested positive on Sunday. They wanted the family to shift to a quarantine facility of Thane Municipal Corporation in Bhayander Pada. However, the samples of the wife and daughters tested negative and they were shifted back home by us," said IMA Thane president Dr Dinkar Desai. "It is unfortunate that society is not respecting doctors who are in the frontline to combat the coronavirus outbreak," he added.

The doctor who tested positive, the IMA claimed, was one of the first in the medical fraternity to hold a seminar on COVID-19..

