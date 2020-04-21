Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Coronavirus forces suspension Pamplona's San Fermin bull-running festival

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:54 IST
Spain's San Fermin Fiesta, an eight-day festival in July in which fighting bulls run through the streets of Pamplona each morning, has been suspended for the first time in four decades due to the coronavirus crisis, the city hall said on Tuesday. The famed annual party in the northern Spanish city was last called off when political unrest broke out in 1978, though it also lost one day in 1997 after ETA Basque separatists killed a local politician.

"As expected as it was, it still leaves us deeply sad," acting mayor Ana Elizalde said of the suspension. The festival, which draws hundreds of thousands of participants from Spain and across the globe, first gained international fame from Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises".

As well as the bull-runs and afternoon bullfights, the fiesta features round-the-clock singing, dancing and drinking by revellers dressed in white clothes and red bandanas. There are also many religious events in honour of the saint. Elizalde did not know if San Fermin, which was also suspended in 1937 and 1938 during the Spanish Civil War, could be revived later this year given the unpredictable nature of the outbreak.

"It seems complicated that San Fermin can be held this year, but we will wait to see how events evolve", she said. The city is also likely to take a substantial economic hit from the suspension.

Spain has had one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks, with more than 204,000 infections and over 21,200 deaths.

