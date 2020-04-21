Georgia extends state of emergency over coronavirus until May 22

Georgia on Tuesday extended until May 22 a state of emergency it declared to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government's spokesman Irakli Chikovani said.

The former Soviet republic, which has a population of 3.7 million, has so far recorded 408 cases of the virus.

