Georgia extends state of emergency over coronavirus until May 22

Georgia extends state of emergency over coronavirus until May 22Reuters | Tbilisi | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:00 IST
Georgia on Tuesday extended until May 22 a state of emergency it declared to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government's spokesman Irakli Chikovani said.
The former Soviet republic, which has a population of 3.7 million, has so far recorded 408 cases of the virus.
