Six fresh COVID-19 cases in Punjab, total count 251

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:07 IST


Six more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Punjab on Tuesday, taking the number of cases to 251, according to a state health department bulletin. Five cases were reported in Patiala and one in Mohali, according to a medical bulletin here.

Mohali district continued to top the list of COVID-19 patients in Punjab with 62 cases, followed by Jalandhar (48). Thirty-one coronavirus cases were in Patiala, 24 four in Pathankot, 19 in Nawanshahr, 16 in Ludhiana, 11 each in Mansa and Amritsar, seven in Hoshiarpur, four in Moga, three each in Rupnagar, Sangrur and Faridkot, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Kapurthala, and Barnala, and one each in Muktsar, Gurdsapur and Ferozepur, according to the bulletin.

One patient is critical and is on ventilator support, it said. Sixteen COVID-19 patients have died in the state while 49 people have recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital.

A total of 7,355 samples have been collected so far in the state and 6,769 of them have tested negative while 335 reports are still awaited. There are 186 active cases in the state, according to the medical bulletin.

