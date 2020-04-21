Left Menu
Development News Edition

G20 agriculture ministers say coronavirus measures should not disrupt global food supply

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:29 IST
G20 agriculture ministers say coronavirus measures should not disrupt global food supply

Agriculture and food ministers from the Group of 20 countries agreed at a virtual meeting on Tuesday that emergency measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic must not create "unnecessary barriers to trade or disruption to global food supply chains".

The ministers also said they would guard against any measures leading to excessive food price volatility in global markets or that threaten food supply, according to an emailed final statement.

"Under the current challenging circumstances, we stress the importance of avoiding food losses and waste caused by disruptions throughout food supply chains, which could exacerbate food insecurity and nutrition risks and economic loss," it said. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan in Dubai, Nadine Awadalla in Cairo and Gus Trompiz in Paris; editing by David Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Jennifer Lopez faces copyright infringement case of USD 150,000 over Instagram photo

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez has been sued over the use of a picture on her Instagram account. A New York City photographer, Steve Sands has filed a lawsuit against her for using a photo of hers on social media without permission.The actress...

Officials link 7 Wisconsin virus cases to in-person voting

Officials have identified seven people who appear to have contracted the coronavirus through activities related to the April 7 election in Wisconsin. Shawn Benjamin, a spokesman for the Milwaukee health department, said in an email to The A...

Rajasthan to roll out mobile OPD services from Wednesday

The Rajasthan government has decided to launch mobile OPDs from Wednesday in a bid to provide medical services to people near their doorstep in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown. For the initiative, the government will deploy 400 vans at...

Swiss business relief scheme during coronavirus attracts international interest

A unique Swiss loan programme for companies hit by the coronavirus outbreak is attracting interest from countries including Germany and Britain, the head of Credit Suisses Swiss business said. The programme, which emerged from close collabo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020