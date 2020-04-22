Left Menu
Trump immigration order to last 30-90 days, apply to permanent immigrants -official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 02:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 01:52 IST
President Donald Trump's new executive order banning immigration to the United States will apply narrowly to those seeking permanent immigration status, a senior administration official said on Tuesday. The order will have a time frame of 30-90 days and be renewable, the official said.

Other workers such as those on so called H1-B visas would be covered in a separate action, the official said. The order could be ready in time for Trump to sign it as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday.

