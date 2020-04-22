Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indore: Locals gift saplings to 48 people released from COVID-19 quarantine centre

Forty-eight people were released from the quarantine centre here after being tested negative for COVID-19. Administration and locals welcomed them by gifting saplings.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 22-04-2020 03:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 03:19 IST
Indore: Locals gift saplings to 48 people released from COVID-19 quarantine centre
Sher Akaban, one of the 48 people released from quarantine in Tatpatti Bakhal area. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Forty-eight people were released from the quarantine centre here after being tested negative for COVID-19. Administration and locals welcomed them by gifting saplings. "48 people from Tatpatti Bakhal area have been released from quarantine centre after they tested negative for the coronavirus. The administration and locals welcomed them by gifting saplings," Vishal Singh, Additional District Magistrate, told ANI.

He said the situation in the area is under control now. The people who were released from the quarantine centre expressed happiness and thanked the administration and frontline warriors, especially doctors and nurses for looking after them. The locals and some officials cheered them up to boost their morale and gifted them saplings.

"All of us are well, we will stay indoors. The arrangements by the administration were good. We would like to thank everyone for being supportive in this battle against coronavirus," said Sher Akaban, one of the 48 people from Tatpatti Bakhal area. Meanwhile, 8 people were tested positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking the district tally of virus-infected people in the district to 923.

The total number of cured and discharged cases stood at 72 and death toll at 52, the district health department said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bipartisan U.S. Senate report backs spy agencies' findings on Russia

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee concurred with spy agencies findings that Russia sought to boost now-President Donald Trumps 2016 campaign, according to a bipartisan report declassified and released on Tuesday. The report found that ...

ANALYSIS-Georgia tests boundaries of life post-pandemic with 'risky' reopening

A handful of mostly southern U.S. states will begin loosening economic restrictions this week in the midst of a still virulent pandemic, providing a live-fire test of whether Americas communities can start to reopen without triggering a sur...

BoE's Bailey says Britain should be cautious on lifting lockdown too early -Daily Mail

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said Britain should be cautious about lifting the coronavirus lockdown too early.Lifting the lockdown and then slamming the brakes on again would damage the economy even more, Bailey told the Daily Mai...

Trump says immigration suspension to last 60 days

President Donald Trump has suspended immigration for green-card seekers for 60 days, arguing the controversial move would protect US jobs. Trump offered the first details about a vague announcement he made on Monday night, addressing an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020