Thailand reports 15 new coronavirus cases, one new death

Thailand on Wednesday reported 15 new coronavirus cases and one new death, continuing a trend of lower numbers of new cases. Despite the slowing of new cases, officials remained cautious.

"The lower numbers are a small success ... but we cannot let our guard down," said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration. The new fatality reported on Wednesday was a 58-year-old Thai woman who had diabetes and high blood pressure as underlying diseases, said Taweesin.

Thailand has a total of 2,826 confirmed cases and 49 deaths.

