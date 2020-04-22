Thailand reports 15 new coronavirus cases, one new death

Thailand reports 15 new coronavirus cases, one new deathReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 22-04-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 10:26 IST
Thailand on Wednesday reported 15 new coronavirus cases and one new death, continuing a trend of lower numbers of new cases. Despite the slowing of new cases, officials remained cautious.
"The lower numbers are a small success ... but we cannot let our guard down," said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration. The new fatality reported on Wednesday was a 58-year-old Thai woman who had diabetes and high blood pressure as underlying diseases, said Taweesin.
Thailand has a total of 2,826 confirmed cases and 49 deaths.
